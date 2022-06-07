Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
FNB Stadium / 07.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/swaziland/teamcenter.shtml
Eswatini
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/burkina-faso/teamcenter.shtml
Burkina Faso
Advertisement
Ad

Eswatini - Burkina Faso

Statistics

Recent matches

Eswatini

Burkina Faso

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Burkina FasoBFA
11003
2
EswatiniSWZ
10101
3
TogoTOG
10101
4
Cabo VerdeCPV
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cabo Verde
-
-
Togo
07/06
Cabo Verde
-
-
Eswatini
21/09
Burkina Faso
-
-
Togo
21/09
Togo
-
-
Burkina Faso
26/09

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Eswatini and Burkina Faso with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 June 2022.

Catch the latest Eswatini and Burkina Faso news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.