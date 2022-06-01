Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 1
Cape Coast Sports Stadium / 01.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ghana/teamcenter.shtml
Ghana
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/madagascar/teamcenter.shtml
Madagascar
Advertisement
Ad

Ghana - Madagascar

Statistics

Recent matches

Ghana

Madagascar

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AngolaANG
0
1
Central African RepublicCTA
0
1
GhanaGHA
0
1
MadagascarMAD
0
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Angola
-
-
Central African Republic
01/06
Central African Republic
-
-
Ghana
05/06

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Ghana and Madagascar with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 June 2022.

Catch the latest Ghana and Madagascar news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.