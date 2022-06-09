Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
General Lansana Conté Stadium / 09.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/guinea/teamcenter.shtml
Guinea
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malawi/teamcenter.shtml
Malawi
Advertisement
Ad

Guinea - Malawi

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guinea logo
Guinea
Malawi logo
Malawi
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Guinea

Malawi

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MalawiMWI
11003
2
EgyptEGY
11003
3
EthiopiaETH
10010
4
GuineaGUI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ethiopia
-
-
Egypt
09/06
Egypt
1
0
Guinea

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Guinea and Malawi with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 9 June 2022.

Catch the latest Guinea and Malawi news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.