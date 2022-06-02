Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 1
FNB Stadium / 02.06.2022
Mozambique
Not started
-
-
Rwanda
Mozambique - Rwanda

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mozambique logo
Mozambique
Rwanda logo
Rwanda
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Mozambique

Rwanda

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BeninBEN
0
1
MozambiqueMOZ
0
1
RwandaRWA
0
1
SenegalSEN
0
Related matches

Senegal
-
-
Benin
04/06
Rwanda
-
-
Senegal
07/06
Benin
-
-
Mozambique
08/06
Benin
-
-
Rwanda
21/09

