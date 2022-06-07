Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade / 07.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rwanda/teamcenter.shtml
Rwanda
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/senegal/teamcenter.shtml
Senegal
Rwanda - Senegal

Statistics

Recent matches

Rwanda

Senegal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SenegalSEN
11003
2
RwandaRWA
10101
3
MozambiqueMOZ
10101
4
BeninBEN
10010
Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Rwanda and Senegal with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 June 2022.

Catch the latest Rwanda and Senegal news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

