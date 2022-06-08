Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
National Stadium / 08.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tanzania/teamcenter.shtml
Tanzania
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/algeria/teamcenter.shtml
Algeria
Advertisement
Ad

Tanzania - Algeria

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tanzania logo
Tanzania
Algeria logo
Algeria jersey
Algeria
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Tanzania

Algeria

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AlgeriaALG
11003
2
TanzaniaTAN
10101
3
NigerNIG
10101
4
UgandaUGA
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Uganda
-
-
Niger
08/06
Algeria
2
0
Uganda

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Tanzania and Algeria with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 8 June 2022.

Catch the latest Tanzania and Algeria news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.