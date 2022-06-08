Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
St. Mary's Kitende Stadium / 08.06.2022
Uganda
Not started
-
-
Niger
Uganda - Niger

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Uganda
Niger
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Uganda

Niger

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AlgeriaALG
11003
2
TanzaniaTAN
10101
3
NigerNIG
10101
4
UgandaUGA
10010
Uganda

