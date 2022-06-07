Africa Cup of Nations Qualification / Matchday 2
07.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zambia/teamcenter.shtml
Zambia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/comoros/teamcenter.shtml
Comoros
Zambia - Comoros

Statistics

Recent matches

Zambia

Comoros

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Ivory CoastCIV
11003
2
ComorosCOM
11003
3
ZambiaZAM
10010
4
LesothoLES
10010
Zambia

Follow the Africa Cup of Nations Qualification live Football match between Zambia and Comoros with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 June 2022.

Catch the latest Zambia and Comoros news and find up to date Africa Cup of Nations Qualification standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.