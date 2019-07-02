Benin reached the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Group F.

Benin manager, Michel Dussuyer, made several unexpected changes throughout his side but couldn’t outfox Clarence Seedorf to improve their position in Group F. However, a draw was good enough to see the Squirrels into the pot for the knockouts - and they looked delighted at the end.

Cameroon’s point from the goalless draw in Ismailia, meanwhile, means they finish second in the group above Benin but behind Ghana who won 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau in Suez.

Video - Highlights: Ghana ease to win over Guinea-Bissau 01:24

Cameroon dominated much of the possession and the first-half chances but never put Benin under sustained pressure. Benin defended for large periods of the game and will be pleased with their result. The Indomitable Lions, however, may ponder their two draws with Nigeria waiting in the last-16.

Ambroise Oyongo was Camerron’s most danerous threat first half and for large periods of the second from their left wing while, for the Squirrels, Sessegnon provided the bulk of creativity in midfield.

Cameroon's forward Christian Bassogog (L) fights for the ball with Benin's defender Khaled Adenon during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group F football match between Benin and Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium in the north-eastern Egyptian city on JGetty Images

Has Benin managed to snaffle a goal in either half the game would have come to life but, as it was, and particularly with Ghana winning in Suez, both sides were happy with the draw. Benin will be watching what happens in Group E later tonight.

Talking Point

Michel Dussuyer shuffled his deck with several changes but couldn't affect the game, and Mounié remained isolated up front.

Man of the Match

Ambroise Oyongo (Cameroon)

Much of Cameroon’s attacking threat came down the left via Oyongo. Lively throughout, Oyongo provided service to the forwards pushing on from full-back at any opportunity - but to no avail.

Player Ratings

Benin: Allagbe 7, Barazé 5, Kiki 5, Verdon 6, Adenon 6, Adeoti 5, Djigla 4, Mama 6, Dossou 6, Sessegnon 7, Mounié 6. Subs: Poté 6, Soukou 5.

Cameroon: Onana 6, Sutchuin Djoum 5, Banana 5, Ngadeu-Ngadjui 5, Oyongo 7, Zambo Anguissa 5, Fai 5, Kunde Malong 6, Choupo-Moting 6, Bahoken 5, Toko Ekambi 5. Subs: Boumal 5, Njie 5.

Key Stat

By Tom Britten