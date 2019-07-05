Sadio Mane struck again as Senegal secured their spot in the quarter finals of AFCON 2019 with a laboured 1-0 victory over Uganda.

The Liverpool star moved to the top of the goal charts with his third strike of the competition courtesy of a cool, low finish on 15 minutes.

However, he once again failed to convert from the penalty spot as he followed up his miss against Kenya with another effort that was saved by Denis Onyango just past the hour.

Uganda had more of the possession but struggled to truly test Alfred Gomis and never really looked like marking their first appearance in the competition's knockout stage since 1978, with a late shock.

Senegal will now meet Benin in the last eight in Cairo on July 10 after Les Écureuils stunned Morocco.

A Ugandan football fan wearing body paint and a hat showing his country's national colours and mascot as he holds a vuvuzela during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International StadiGetty Images



TALKING POINT

Senegal's bid for glory stays on track despite failing to impress.

The Lions of Teranga have suffered much heartache at AFCON over recent years, but remain very much in the mix to go deep in the competition this time around. There is still plenty of room for improvement for Aliou Cisse's men, but with talisman Mane continuing to find the target, a solid defence and a favourable half of the draw to navigate, the dream of emulating and perhaps going one better than the side that reached the 2002 AFCON final is very much alive.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Sadio Mane (Senegal) The Liverpool star was not 100 per cent fit in 2015 and missed a penalty in the last eight shoot-out exit in 2017, but is showing glimpses of the club form that could yet see him make it third time lucky at AFCON. The Senegal No.10 is generally involved when his country have their best moments and will have his eyes set on adding the AFCON Golden Boot to the Premier League one he shared with Mo Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He may want to pass on spot kick duty going forward though.

Senegal's forward Sadio Mane flashes the victory gesture as he reacts after scoring a goal during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Round of 16 football match between Uganda and Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on JulyGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

SENEGAL: Gomis 7, Koulibaly 7, Sabaly 7, Gassama 7, Gueye 6, Kouyate 7, Ndiaye 6, Saivet 6, Sarr 6, Mane 7, Niang 7. Subs: Diatta 6, Keita Balde n/a, Diagne n/a.

UGANDA: Onyango 5, Mugabi 6, Walusimbi 6, Wasswa 5, Juuko 6, Azira 6, Aucho 6, Okwi 7, Miya 7, Lumala 6, Kaddu 5. Subs: Awany 6, Kyambadde 6, Kateregga 5.



Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary



KEY MOMENTS

15' - GOAL! Senegal 1-0 Uganda. Mane is sent clear on goal after Senegal nick the ball deep in Uganda territory. The Liverpool man has time to pick his spot and makes no mistake with a clinical low finish beyond the keeper.

24' - UGANDA CHANCE! Gomis gets a big left hand behind Okwi's driven 20-yard strike and does well to push it to safety.

61' - SENEGAL PENALTY MISS! Mane hits his spot kick to his right, but Onyango dives the same way and easily pushes it to safety. The keeper was lucky not to receive a second yellow card for tumbling the Liverpool man after Uganda were caught trying to play out from the back.

KEY STATS