South Africa stun hosts Egypt with late win
Egypt have been knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations after a late goal from Thembinkosi Lorch condemned them to a shock defeat to South Africa.
The Cairo clash appeared to be heading towards extra time when, five minutes from the final whistle, the Orlando Pirates attacker rounded off an excellent counter-attacking move to stun the host nation.
South Africa face Nigeria next after the Super Eagles came from behind to beat Cameroon in a thriller earlier on Saturday.
More to follow...
