Benin reach second round after draw with Cameroon
Benin reached the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Group F.
Despite drawing all three matches, they progress to the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams, due to the expanded 24-team tournament.
With Ghana beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the other match of the group, it means they top the table by virtue of their superior goals ahead of Cameroon.
More to follow…
