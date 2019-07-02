Getty Images

Benin reach second round after draw with Cameroon

By Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Benin reached the second round of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 0-0 draw with Cameroon in Group F.

Despite drawing all three matches, they progress to the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams, due to the expanded 24-team tournament.

With Ghana beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in the other match of the group, it means they top the table by virtue of their superior goals ahead of Cameroon.

More to follow…

