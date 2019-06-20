The CAF Africa Cup of Nations - When does it start? How can I watch it? Key dates

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The tournament will be live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.

For further details, check out the below link and discover the subscription packages for watching your favourite sports live and on demand.

Watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

DATES

The 32nd edition of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Egypt between June 21 to July 19.

KEY DATES

Group Stage: 21 June to July 2

The round of 16: July 5 to July 8

Quarter-finals: July 10 to July 11

Semi-finals: July 14

Third placed play-off: July 17

Final: July 19

THE DRAW

Host nation Egypt have been drawn against DR Congo, Uganda, and Zimbabwe ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco coach Herve Renard, going for an unprecedented AFCON treble with three different teams after winning the tournament with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015), sees his side drawn in a 'Group of Death' against South Africa, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Defending champions Cameroon will face Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau. Elsewhere, Sadio Mane's Senegal take on Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Egypt Guinea Senegal Morocco Tunisia Cameroon DR Congo Nigeria Algeria Cote D’Ivoire Mali Ghana Uganda Madagascar Kenya South Africa Mauritania Benin Zimbabwe Burundi Tanzania Namibia Angola Guinea-Bissau

The top two teams in each group, as well as the four best third-placed sides, will qualify for the second round.