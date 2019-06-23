Getty Images
Madagascar draw with Guinea on tournament debut
Madagascar made a promising tournament debut in the Africa Cup of Nations by holding Guinea to a 2-2 draw in Group B.
Sory Kaba scored the opener for Guinea in the first half but their opponents, unbowed, responded with two brilliantly taken goals from Anicet Andrianantenaina and Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro in the second period.
However, Romain Metanire fouled Ibrahima Traore in the 66th minute to allow Francois Kamano to earn a point for Guinea.
In the other match in the group, Nigeria beat Burundi 1-0 to take top spot.
