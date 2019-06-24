His second-half strike cancelled out Youssef Msakni’s penalty as the teams shared the points in the first match of the group – which also includes Mauritania and Mali.

There were few chances created on either side and it seemed as though Msakni's strike - which came after Naim Sliti was brought down in the penalty box - would be enough to secure victory.

But when Tunisia's goalkeeper - Farouk Ben Mustapha - pushed a shot from Mateus into the path of Djalma, he made no mistake and earned a point for his side.