A fine performance from Senegal sent them through to the round of 16, where they meet Uganda while an outclassed Kenya must wait and see what happens tomorrow. If Cameroon beat Benin, Mali beat Angola, and Tunisia avoid defeat against Mauritania - all likely outcomes - they move on; if not, they go home.

Kenya actually started the game fairly well, but Senegal gradually imposed their class, dominating territory and possession. And on 28 minutes, they looked certain to take the lead when Mohamed Musa hacked Saliou Ciss down in the box. But Sadio Mane’s penalty was as careless as it was cocky, and Matasi Patrick read his intention, saving low to his right.

By this point, though, the result was not in doubt, so pronounced was Senegal's superiority, and on 63 minutes they took the lead with an absolutely brilliant goal. Matasi flapped at Lamine Gassama's cross, but there was still plenty of work to do; Ismaila Srr chested down, swivelled, and hooked an exocet high inside the near post.

Nine minutes later, Senegal doubled their advantage, Kenya pushing forward at a corner only to be caught out by one long punt, Mane nudging Mohammed Musa off the ball to race clear and slot home. And he had his second shortly afterwards, this time addressing a penalty with requisite seriousness after Philemon Otieno lunged recklessly at Saar; he was shown a second yellow card, but the challenge was worthy of a red on its own merits.

TALKING POINT

Can Senegal go all the way? No side will fancy playing Senegal, who have probably the tournament's best centre-back pairing and perhaps its quickest forward line. Any team pushing up against them is asking for trouble, but they have the wit and explosive pace to score against a low block too. If they keep improving, they are potential champions.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) A constant menace and a brilliant goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Kenya: Matasi 6, Otieno 6, Mohammed 4, Okumo 4, Omar 5, Omolo 5, Wanyama 5, Odhiamo 6, Ouma 9, Masika 6, Olunga 6. Subs: Avire 6, Ochieng 6.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ - A long hump from Gomis is misjudged by Koulibaly, whose weak header goes to Ciss ... who responds with a weak header of his own, far too short for Matasi and Olunga is in! He lifts his shot over the keeper ... and wide, but the keeper takes him out in the follow-through! That should be a penalty, but the ref decides to the contrary.



28’ - PENALTY TO SENEGAL! Ciss sashays outside Mohammed, who can't help but kick him, and it's an easy call for the ref - though he's missed others.



29’ - OH MY DAYS! Mane saunters up to the ball, dead cocky because he knows he'll score ... but his body-shape tells Matasi exactly where it's going, bottom left, and the keeper saves easily. What a silly billy Mane is.



40+1’ - Senegal win a free-kick and Gueye drives a diag, picking out Sarr in the box. He contorts really well to head goalwards, but Matasi is there to tip onto the bar. Excellent behaviour all round.



63’ - WHAT A GOAL! Kenya 0-1 Senegal (Sarr) Poor Matasi. Niang plays a one-two with Gassama and the keeper fumbles his cross ... but there's still a lot of work to do, Sarr chesting, swivelling and absolutely lamping a rising finish high inside the near post. If Kenya don't score, DR Congo are through!



71’ - GOAL! Kenya 0-2 Senegal (Mane) Redemption! Kenya win a corner and push forward, but then one punt puts Mane under a ball with Mohammed. Mane easily nudges the defender off the ball - that's very poor from him - races through middle, and slides a finish under Matasi. Senegal will finish second in the group, DRC will go through, and Kenya will have to worry and wait.



76’ - PENALTY AND A RED CARD! Otieno, already booked and out of any last-16 tie, slides in on Sarr, introducing studs to shin. That's a straight red really, but he "gets away" with two yellows. Kenya are falling apart!

78’ - GOAL! Kenya 0-3 Senegal (Mane pen) That's more like it. Mane opens his body and punches a low finish to the keeper's left.