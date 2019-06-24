BOTH Adama Traores score as Mali rip through Mauritania

BOTH Adama Traores score as Mali rip through Mauritania
By Ben Snowball

54 minutes agoUpdated 29 minutes ago

Africa Cup of Nations Group E, Suez Stadium – Mali 4 (Diaby 37, Marega 45, A. Traore 55, A. Traore 74) Mauritania 1 (Hacen 72 pen)

Both Adama Traores scored as Mali brushed aside Mauritania 4-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

[WATCH THE AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER]

Abdoulay Diaby and Moussa Marega helped the Eagles open up a two-goal lead at the break, before an unusual 19-minute spell occurred in the second half.

Monaco's Adama 'Noss' Traore rifled a low shot into the bottom corner on 52 minutes, before he was substituted for fellow Adama, the Metz midfielder, who then curled home a lovely effort. Hacen scored a consolation for Mauritania from the penalty spot in between the Traore show.

Earlier on Monday, Angola and Tunisia drew 1-1 in Group E’s other opening clash.

0Read and react
0Read and react