Both Adama Traores scored as Mali brushed aside Mauritania 4-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

Abdoulay Diaby and Moussa Marega helped the Eagles open up a two-goal lead at the break, before an unusual 19-minute spell occurred in the second half.

Monaco's Adama 'Noss' Traore rifled a low shot into the bottom corner on 52 minutes, before he was substituted for fellow Adama, the Metz midfielder, who then curled home a lovely effort. Hacen scored a consolation for Mauritania from the penalty spot in between the Traore show.

Earlier on Monday, Angola and Tunisia drew 1-1 in Group E’s other opening clash.