The reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon began the defence of their title with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Clarence Seedorf’s men created and missed several chances before two quick goals midway through the second half from Banana and the substitute Bahoken settled the argument.

Guinea-Bissau missed a couple of great chances in the match that might have changed things but were ultimately outplayed by a superior side. Although they are still search for their first ever victory in this tournament, the change in the format for the 24-team tournament in 2019 means that Guinea-Bissau can still have one eye on grabbing one of the 16 qualifying spots for the second round.

Cameroon take charge at the top of Group F before Benin and Ghana play each other this evening, completing the first phase of games in the group stages.

TALKING POINT

Can Cameroon go on and defend their title? Their manager Clarence Seedorf might rue the missed chances tonight but it was a useful start if Cameroon can go on and improve from here. The knock to Choupo-Moting will be a concern but they look to have enough going forward to trouble any team at the tournament.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Christian Bassogog (Cameroon)

Playing just behind Choupo-Moting and Toko Ekambi, it was Bassogog that pulled the strings for Cameroon here. He will have had much better days shooting at goal in the past, but his movement, awareness and touch kept Guinea-Bissau constantly in danger.

PLAYER RATINGS

Cameroon: Onana 6; Dawa 7, Banana 6, Ngadeu-Ngadjui 6, Oyongo 7; Anguissa 6, Mandjeck 6, Djoum 6, Bassogog 7; Toko Ekambi 7, Choupo-Moting 7. Subs: Bahoken 7, Njie 6, Boumal 5

Guinea-Bissau: Mendes 7; Cande 6, Soares 5, Rudmilson Silva 6, Cassama 6; Pele 5, Mane 6, Zezinho 6; Piqueti 7, Mendy 5, Toni Silva 6. Subs: Jorginho 6, Mama Balde 6, Mendes 6

KEY MOMENTS

8’ CHANCE! Guinea-Bissau were caught out at the back there. A long ball from the back bounced all the way through their high offside line to Bassogog, clear through on goal on the left, but he scuffs a half-volley over the bar. A huge let-off there for Guinea-Bissau.

38’ GREAT SAVE! Bassogog clips a lovely ball into the box from the right. Dawa's header actually clips off his shoulder, but at speed and Mendes does well to palm it away before Guinea-Bissau scramble it out for a corner.

45’ CHANCE! Another long ball out of the Cameroon defence splits the Guinea-Bissau defence again. Toko is in behind but can't connect properly with his left foot as the ball bounces up, and scuffs it wide of the goalkeeper. It's then cleared, although it wasn't threatening the goal.

66’ GOAL! Cameroon 1 (Banana 66) Guinea-Bissau 0 Toko whips in a corner from the left, which goes to the back post and finds the waiting Banana. He heads the ball down, and although Mendy throws a leg at it he can't stop the ball bouncing into the roof of the net. Cameroon lead!

69’ GOAL! Cameroon 2 (Bahoken 69) Guinea-Bissau 0 Bahoken has literally just joined the action as a substitute for Cameroon. From a whipped cross from the left the ball ricochets off two Guinea-Bissau defenders and lands at his feet six yards out. He simply taps it into the net with his first touch, and Cameroon are threatening to run away with this.

73’ OH CHANCE! Guinea-Bissau were almost straight back into it there; a whipped cross from the right is headed at goal by Piqueti, but it clangs the post and bounces out.

KEY STATS

Cameroon have beaten Guinea-Bissau on all four occasions that they have faced them.

Guinea-Bissau are still waiting for their first victory in the Africa Cup of Nations, their record reads W0 D1 L3.