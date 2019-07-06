Alex Iwobi scored the winner as Nigeria booked their spot in the Afcon quarter finals after defeating holders Cameroon 3-2 in what was an enthralling heavyweight battle in Alexandria.

The Arsenal forward capped a crazy three-minute spell just past the hour to dump Clarence Seedorf's side out of the competition after former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo had pulled the Super Eagles level with his second of the contest.

Cameroon had scored a quick-fire double of their own just prior to the interval as Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie cancelled out Ighalo's opener to put them in front.

The result sees the Indomitable Lions lose for the first time in 10 Afcon matches and means Gernot Rohr's Nigeria can now look ahead to a last eight clash with Egypt or South Africa in Cairo on July 10.

TALKING POINT

Match of the tournament. Cameroon had failed to score in two of their group stage matches while Nigeria had only netted twice in their pool, so few observers were suggesting this would be an end-to-end goal-fest. The two nations have a rich history of superstar footballers and have won Afcon eight times between them, but their current sides perhaps lack the quality of those of yesteryear. However, they rose to the occasion and contributed to an entertaining rollercoaster of a match that made up for lapses of quality with exciting attacking football. It's the stand-out match of the tournament so far, and it'll take something special to beat it from here.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) The ex-Hornet took his tally to three for the tournament to join Sadio Mane at the top of the goal charts, and chipped in with an assist for Iwobi too. He could have put the icing on the cake of an all-action performance with a hat-trick but was thwarted by Andre Onana on two occasions late on.