Senegal sealed their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations final with a controversy-packed 1-0 win over Tunisia on Sunday.

Senegal started brightest and Youssouf Sabaly struck the post with a superb effort from just inside the box, while M’Baye Niang wasted a great chance in the box. Sadio Mane, constantly probing, could only drill wide as he rounded the ‘keeper Mouez Hassen.

Morocco were on the back foot, but the presence of Whabi Khazri made them a threat at set pieces, particularly when Youssef Msakni headed over.

In the second half, both sides brought good early stops from their opposing ‘keepers, and tempers started to fray.

Kalidou Koulibaly then gave away a penalty when Ferjani Sassi struck the ball at the defender’s arms, but Sassi then squandered the chance.

Ismaili Sarr then won a penalty for Senegal, which was also squandered.

With the match in extra time, Dylan Bronn was unlucky to see the ball slap off his face after his goalkeeper missed the flight of the free kick, sending the ball into the net.

There were minutes remaining when Idrissa Gueye was penalised for a handball after Koulibaly headed into the player’s hands, but the referee took back his decision on review, giving Senegal the chance to win their first Cup of Nations ever.

TALKING POINT - Senegal look destined for the win

They have Premier League players, but they also have players who are in some of Europe’s best side. Senegal are one of the strongest teams in world football and will be confident of success.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Sadio Mane

The Liverpool striker was on fire throughout, attacking down the left and pushing the defence of Tunisia all the way back throughout. He will be the focus for the final, but the rest of his team supported him.

PLAYER RATINGS

SenegaI: Gomis 7, Sabaly 7, Koulibaly 7, Gassama 7, Kouyate 7, Gueye 7, Mane 8, Ndiaye 7, Diatta 6, Niang 7, Saivet 6. Subs: Diagne 6, Sarr 7, Wague 6.

Tunisia: Hassen 5, Bronn 6, Meriah 6, Dreger 6, Haddadi 6, Skhiri 6, Sassis 7, Mohamed 6, Khazri 7, Msakni 6, Khenissi 6. Subs: Sliti 7, Chaaleli 6, Badri 6, Chaouat 6.

KEY EVENTS

26’ - SABALY SHOT - Sabaly strides down the left after bringing down a high ball brilliantly, cuts onto his right foot and strikes a firm, curling shot that crashes against the far post.

37’ - NIANG CHANCE - Kouyate strides into the box and rides a challenge to bring the ball close to the penalty spot. It runs towards Niang, who instinctively spins and shoots towards goal, but it fires just wide.

38’ - MANE MISS - Released down the inside right by Niang, Mane scoots around the 'keeper and from a fairly comfortable angle - but at top speed - he digs out a shot at goal that drifts wide - a waste.

73’ - PENALTY! Koulibaly is penalised for a handball in the box after Sassis smacked a shot into the defender's elbow.

75’ - SAVED! Sassi skids a shot from the spot at goal, and it's down the middle, slow, and poorly hit.

78’ - PENALTY! This time it's for Senegal. Sarr jinks into the box, Bronn sticks out a leg, and it's an obvious foul.

81’ - SAVED! Saivet drills a low penalty that Hassen beats away.

101’ - GOAL! Tunisia 0-1 Senegal. Bronn scores an own goal - A free kick on the right for Senegal. It's delivered from the right, Hassen misses it, it bounces off Bronn, and slides into an empty net. A dreadful error.

113’ - PENALTY! OH MY GIDDY DAYS! A throw in is headed on into Gueye's hand by Koulibaly.

116’ - THE REF WIPES OUT THE PENALTY! WHAT JAZZ! That was as much a penalty as anything has been.

KEY STAT

Senegal are yet to win an African Cup of Nations