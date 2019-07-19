Getty Images
AFCON final – How to watch Senegal v Algeria live on Eurosport
The Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal takes place on Friday night. Here’s how you can watch it live on Eurosport…
How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations final
You can watch Algeria take on Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final live on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport Player. Kick-off is 8pm BST at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt.
Algeria v Senegal preview
Senegal will attempt to win their maiden title and Algeria the first since 1990.
It will be the second time they have met in the current tournament with Algeria out-muscling Senegal to win 1-0 in the group stage.
RECENT MEETINGS
- June 2019 Algeria 1-0 Senegal (Cairo)*
- Jan 2017 Algeria 2-2 Senegal (Franceville, Gabon)*
- Oct 2015 Algeria 1-0 Senegal (Algiers)
- Jan 2015 Algeria 2-0 Senegal (Malabo, Equatorial Guinea)*
- Sept 2008 Algeria 3-2 Senegal (Blida)
