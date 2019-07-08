Tunisia were not made to pay for an injury-time own goal as they went on to beat Ghana 5-4 on penalties to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Alain Giresse's side were on the brink of reaching the last eight thanks to Taha Khenissi’s strike in the 73rd minute, but they were denied when Rami Bedoui headed the ball beyond his own goalkeeper just minutes after coming off the bench.

After no more goals in extra-time, a third shootout of the tournament beckoned, with Tunisia goalkeeper Hassen Mouez reluctantly making way for Farouk Ben Mustapha in what was a late, tactical substitution.

Ben Mustapha then saved Caleb Ekuban’s penalty to give Tunisia the advantage, and Ferjani Sassi went on to roll in the coolest of spot-kicks to set up a last-eight showdown with Madagascar.

TALKING POINT

Ghana will rue lack of VAR, while Alain Giresse does a Louis van Gaal. Once again you have to wonder why VAR isn't being introduced until the quarter finals. The first round of the knockout stage would make more sense, and the organisers will no doubt face criticism from Ghana after Andre Ayew's first-half strike was controversially ruled out for handball with the score still 0-0. The Ghanaians went on to blow their fortunate late, lifeline in the shoot-out, where Giresse's decision to swap keepers right at the death proved inspired and had echoes of Van Gaal when he brought on Tim Kruul for Jasper Cillessen as Holland beat Costa Rica at the 2014 World Cup.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Yassine Meriah (Tunisia). A real leader at the back as Tunisia dealt with pretty much everything Ghana threw at them. Capped a fine display at the heart of a well-drilled defence with a confident penalty in the shoot-out.

PLAYER RATINGS

GHANA: Ofori 6, Kasim 7, Baba 7, Boye 7, Yiadom 7, Partey 7, Acquah 6, A.Ayew 7, Wakaso 8, S.Owusu 7, J.Ayew 7. Subs: Ekuban 6, Gyan 6, K.Owusu 6, Agbenyenu 6.

TUNISIA: Hassen Mouez 7, Kechrida 7, Bronn 8, Meriah 8, Hadadi 7, Sassi 7, Skhiri 7, Chaaleli 7, Msakni 7, Badri 6, Khenissi 8. Subs: Khazri 8, Sliti 7, Bedoui 5, Mustapha 7.

KEY MOMENTS

8' - GHANA HIT THE POST! Kasim Nuhu sees a firm header from a right-wing set piece come back off the post. Andre Ayew has a pop from the rebound, but Hassen makes a smart save to deny him.

42' - GHANA GOAL CHALKED OFF! The Black Stars keep a corner alive. It's nodded back into Thomas Partey, who plays it to Jordan Ayew on the right of the area. He then cuts it back from the right for Andre Ayew, who brilliantly flicks home from close range. There's confusion over why it's been disallowed, but the referee seems quite convinced. Hand ball? Offside? Ghana aren't happy. Where's VAR when you need it?

70' - TUNISIA CHANCE! Khazri wriggles to the right byline and cuts it back for Khenissi, who sees his shot on the stretch hit Nuhu on the hand and roll wide. Tunisia shout for a penalty but the referee isn't interested.

71' - TUNISIA HIT THE POST! Khenissi meets a right-wing delivery but sees his header crash back off the woodwork.

73' - GOAL! Ghana 0-1 Tunisia. Khenissi flashes a first-time shot in via a defender and the near post from Kechrida's low cross from the right.

79' - GHANA CHANCE! Wakaso cuts in from the right and curls in a low 25-yard shot that skims the far post via the hand of Hassen.

90+1' - GOAL! Ghana 1-1 Tunisia. Ghana are back in it! A long free kick is met by Rami Bedoui, who heads beyond his own keeper within seconds of coming onto the pitch.

116' - GHANA CHANCE! Jordan Ayew latches onto Gyan's flick on but blasts wide of target from 10 yards out. That was a big chance for Ghana to win it!



- GHANA PENALTY MISS! Ekuban sees his penalty saved! It stays 2-2 as we see a first miss from the fifth kick of the shoot-out.

- TUNISIA PENALTY SCORED! Tunisia win 5-4 on pens and are into the quarter finals! Ferjani Sassi fires home with Ofori stood rooted to the spot.

KEY STAT

Tunisia won a knockout match at Afcon for the first time since 2004.