Morocco needed an 89th-minute own-goal by substitute Itamunua Keimuine to overcome stubborn Namibia in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Coached by twice-winner Herve Renard, Morocco boast a number of standout players including Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and are considered amongst the favourites for the competition.

However, while they dominated possession, the Atlas Lions lacked the creativity and imagination to break down minnows Nambia, ranked 111 in the world.

Morocco were limited to one half-chance in the opening 45 minutes, with defender Nabil Dirar going closest with a first-time shot from distance that was always rising, though Nordin Amrabat had a decent case for a penalty ignored.

Their frustrations grew after the interval but the introduction of Sofiane Boufal added directness to their attack and the substitute was only a couple of inches from breaking the deadlock with a lovely curling effort.

Ziyech forced Lloyd Kazapua into a great stop as holes began to appear in the Namibia defence, before Keimuine - only on as an 80th-minute substitute - conceded a free-kick and then headed into his own net from Ziyech's cross at the death to break Namibia hearts.

It was a stroke of much-needed luck for Morocco, who come into the competition on poor form and are in the 'Group of Death' with Ivory Coast - their opponents this Friday - and South Africa.

TALKING POINT - Morocco labour to victory

Considering their dismal record in this competition historically, and their horrible run-of-form in the lead-up to this year's tournament, the pressure would have been overwhelming on coach Renard had Morocco not won. There has already been questions asked of him after back-to-back defeats to Gambia and Zambia. This was another worrying performance - for all of their possession, Morocco rarely tested the opposition goalkeeper or looked like scoring. Perhaps this is the stroke of luck Morocco needed, but one thing is for sure - they will need to be much improved to top this group.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

This was far from his best performance but in a game starved of quality, Ziyech looked the most likely to make something happen - and it was his free-kick which brought about the winning goal. A number of leading clubs from around Europe are in a battle to sign the Ajax forward, and perhaps his mind was elsewhere, but on his day, Ziyech has the quality to end Morocco's 43-year wait for the trophy.

PLAYER RATINGS

Morocco: Bounou 5, Benatia 6, Saiss 6, Hakimi, 6 Dirar 6, Bennasser 5, Bourabia 5, Ziyech 7, Amrabat 6, Boussoufa 5, En-Nesyri 5.. subs: Boufal 7, El Ahmadi 5, Boutaib 5.

Namibia: Kazapua 6, Nyambe 5, Haoseb 5, Hanamub 5, Horaeb 5, Shitembi 5, Hotto 5, Starke 5, Ketjijere 5, Shalulile 5, Limbondi 5.. subs: Papami 5, Stephanus N/A, Keimuine 3.

KEY MOMENTS

11' - That was close! Ziyech's free-kick fails to beat the first man but Namibia can only clear as far as Dirar. He catches sweet with a first-time effort from all of 30 yards and Kazapua tips it over the bar for a Morocco corner.

35' - Penalty appeal! Not given! Amrabat goes down under the challenge of Horaeb but the referee's view may be blocked and no penalty is the decision! Both players were grabbing each other inside the box. It was 50/50.

79' - Inches wide! Boufal bends one towards the far post, Kazapua is beaten, but it drifts agonisingly wide. It's not going to be Morocco's day, is it?

89' - GOAL! Morocco 1-0 Namibia: Heart-break for Namibia as substitute Keimuine inadvertently heads the ball into his own net, right at the death!