Nigeria had produced little of any merit before the goal which was harsh on a Burundi side playing it's first ever AFCON finals match.

Left back Aina drifted in from the left flank and backheeled a through-ball, wrong-footing the Burundi defence, finding the former Watford striker who calmy opened up his body before clipping past Jonathan Nahimana.

Burundi had the better chances to be in front at this point with Frederic Nsabiyumva coming closest to scoring when he met Gael Bigirimana's free kick with a looping header that came off the bar eight minutes before the interval.

Hibernian schemer Bigirimana was the best player in the first term and created another chance for Burundi when his perfectly delivered clipped pass found the onrushing Cedric Amissi in the box but his effort was parried by Daniel Akpeyi

Nigeria were impotent in the first half with John Obi Mikel playing in a seemingly totally unsuited number ten role. Ahmed Musa replaced him on the hour mark and immediately, with Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi moved inside from the left flank they became more of a threat.

This danger was increased when Igahlo also entered proceedings 17 minutes from time.

His first touch was wasteful after Musa found him with a superb ball with the outside of his boot, but minutes later the Super Eagles' top scorer in qualifying made amends.

The Super Eagles next play Guinea on Wednesday, with Burundi meeting Madagascar 24 hours later.