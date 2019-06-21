Trezeguet nets winner as hosts Egypt get off to winning start

Egypt got their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start, although their opening game victory over Zimbabwe wasn’t as convincing as many might have expected.

Javier Aguirre’s side were strong favourites in front of their own supporters in Cairo and having won three of the four AFCONs they have hosted previously the Pharaohs are once again expected to challenge this summer.

Egypt took a grip of things early on, but failed to make their pressure count. In fact, it was only once Zimbabwe found a foothold in the game that the hosts actually took the lead, with Mahmoud Trezeguet curling a right-footed strike into the far corner of the net.

TALKING POINT - A year makes a big difference for Mohamed Salah

This time last year, Salah was a shell of his usual self. In retrospect, he shouldn’t have played at last summer’s World Cup after suffering an injury in the Champions League final just a few weeks before, but the forward’s desperation saw him endure a difficult month in Russia. Now, however, Salah is fully fit and a European champion to boot. He will have a bit say on the 2019 AFCON.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mahmoud Trezeguet (Egypt)

He scored the match winner with the one piece of quality in the whole game, but Trezeguet was also Egypt’s best player over the course of the 90 minutes. Salah dominated the opening exchanges and looked ready to make a real impression on things, but in time it was Trezeguet who became the Pharaohs’ greatest threat in the final third of the pitch.

PLAYER RATINGS

Egypt - El-Shennawy 5, Ashraf 5, Hegazi 6, Alaa 5, Elmohamady 6, Hamed 5, Elneny 5, El-Said 7, Salah 7, Trezeguet 8, Mohsen 7. Subs - Soliman 5, Warda 5, Dunga 5.

Zimbabwe - Sibanda 8, Darikwa 6, Lunga 6, Mudimu 5, Hadebe 5, Munetsi 5, Nakamba 5, Karuru 7, Musona 6, Billiat 7, Mushekwi 7. Subs - Chipezeze 6, Rusike 5, Chawapiwa 5.

KEY MOMENTS

11’ Best chance! That was another opportunity for Egypt to take the lead. A lovely passing move from the hosts resulted in Saied being presented with the shooting chance just inside the box, but his shot is saved by Sibanda.

35’ Should that have been a goal? The corner kick delivery to the back post was a good one an Alaa seemed to have the simple task of heading home, but the ball somehow evaded him. Big opportunity!

40’ Billiat was in behind! That was a nice idea from Zimbabwe. They took a freekick early, playing a pace in behind for Billiat. But Al-Shenawi came off his line to smother the shot and put it behind for a corner.

41’ GOAL! Egypt 1-0 Zimbabwe: The hosts have the opener just a few minutes before the half time. Musona lost possession in a dangerous position, Trezeguet then played a nice one-two to create the shooting opportunity and then bent a lovely finish into the far corner of the net!

87’ Good shot, good save! Salah must have thought that he had scored there. The ball over the top was a good one, Salah's low shot was a testing one, but Chipezeze made a solid diving stop. He still can't get his goal!

89’ That was the opportunity! Rusike might have done better with that! The cross in from the right wing was a good one, but the Zimbabwean sub couldn't get over it and heads high and wide!

KEY STATS

Mohamed Salah registered the most total shots (seven) and the most shots on target (four) of the match.

Mohamed Elneny made the most total passes (71) of any player on the pitch.