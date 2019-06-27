Algeria edge Senegal amidst VAR drama in fiery encounter

An unstoppable drive from Algeria’s Youcef Belaili five minutes into the second half decided a feisty clash against fellow heavyweights Senegal in the Group C clash.

Algeria probably just deserved the win dominating most of the second half after Senegal had the better of the first, but Senegal will rue a penalty not given for a clear foul on Sadio Mane.

Despite Senegal’s pressure, Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first term when he flicked the ball over goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy before Kalidou Koulibaly cleared.

Algeria came out more purposefully after the break and soon took the lead. Sofiane Feghouli, who moments earlier wasted a good chance, got to the byline and pulled back for Belaili who took his time before drilling a shot past Mendy.

Both sides had chances to add to the scoring but Senegal will most rue the referee’s failure to award a spot kick when Mane was sandwiched by Ramy Bensebaini and Adlene Guedioura in the box but his pleas went unheard.

More to follow…