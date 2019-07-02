Angola out of Africa Cup of Nations after Haidara's stunning strike for Mali

Angola are out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Mali who top the group after Amadou Haidara’s stunning strike.

Mali made eight changes to their line-up having already sealed their place in the knockout stage.

And they rode their luck with the Angolans missing a string of chances with Gelson and Mateus spurning opportunities from close range.

The Eagles took the lead against the run of play when Haidara, deployed as a defensive midfielder, fired a dipping shot from distance after some slick passing around the penalty area.

The Angolans faded in the second half despite bringing on Eduardo and Show with their final ball into the box letting them down.

Geraldo went close late on from close range but they were unable to earn the point which would have seen them through. Instead Tunisia go through after a 0-0 draw with Mauritania, their third draw of the tournament, while South Africa also progress.

Mali – who sent home striker Adama Niane last week following a row with Abdoulaye Diaby in a barbers chair – will face Ivory Coast in the knockout stage.

TALKING POINT

Have Mali shown enough to be considered as potential winners?

They were impressive in the first game but Mali will be considered outsiders. The Eagles produced the game's only real moment of quality through Haidara's strike.

They did make eight changes against Angola so can field a full-strength team in the last 16 on July 8th but the Ivory Coast will be considered favourites.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Amadou Haidara (Mali): The RB Leipzig man will have a contender for goal of the tournament with a fine dipping strike from distance after some wonderful link-up play around the box.

KEY MOMENTS:

4’ - WHAT A MISS! Mali give the ball away in their half, its played through to Dala whose tame shot is comfortably saved. He should have scored!

6’ - CLOSE! Angola break again the left, Mateus keeps his balance in the box and slices his shot wide via a deflection. From the corner, its cleared and Geraldo's long-ranger is saved.

25’ - CLOSE! Djalma's volley from around 15 yards trickles wide after Geraldo's deflected cross. Mali were left exposed at the back again by the full-backs bombing forward.

31’ - CHANCE! Coulibaly's ambitious effort comes off Bastos for a corner. And from the corner, the towering Coulibaly's diving header goes narrowly wide.

37’ - GOAL FOR MALI! Haidara with a stunning strike from around 25 yards, the keeper barely moved as it dipped in.

89’ - CLOSE! Traore's low shot is deflected wide for a corner. The set piece is a good one, Marega chests it down well but blazes it over from a tight angle, he should have found the target from there.

PLAYER RATINGS:

MALI: Diarra 5, M. Haidara 7, A. Traore 6, Wague 5, Kouyate 6, Sacko 5, Coulibaly 5, A. Haidara 8, A. Traore 5, Doumbia 5, K. Coulibaly 5. Subs: Koita 5, Chiek 5, Marega n/a.

ANGOLA: Cabaca 7, Gaspar 7, Bastos 7, Massunguna 6, Paizo 7, Djalma 6, Herenilson 5, Mateus 5, Kulembe 4, Geraldo 5, Dala 5. Subs: Eduardo 5, Show 4, Mabululu n/a.

KEY STATS

Angola scored only one goal in their three group games.