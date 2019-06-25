Ghana were held by Benin in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations as Mickael Pote's scored twice to earn a draw in Ismailia.

Benin led early through Pote's fine finish after just two minutes, but Ghana levelled just seven minutes later as Jordan Ayew was allowed to meet a simple ball over the top to set up his brother Andre for a firm 15-yard finish.

Jordan Ayew then completed the turnaround before the interval with a venemous strike into the top corner, as Ghana managed to shake off their sluggish start.

But having put themselves in a strong position, the Black Stars were reduced to 10 men when John Boye was sent off for a second bookable offence, inexplicably receiving a second yellow card for time wasting.

Benin made their opponents pay as Pote met Jodel Dossou's cross to head home from close range.

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie missed a glorious chance to win the contest in stoppage time but he headed over as Benin had to settle for only their second ever point in this competition.