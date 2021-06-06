The draw for the Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed, throwing the 2022 tournament into doubt.

African football’s governing body the Confederation of African Football has said the draw, which was due to take place on June 25, has been cancelled with no new date set.

CAF said in a statement on their website that the decision was due to "logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic."

They wrote: “At the request of CAF, the Cameroon Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has agreed to postpone the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 final draw for logistical reasons related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The draw was initially scheduled for 25 June 2021 and a new date will be announced in due course.

“CAF continues to work together with its partners, the Cameroon government and the LOC with the objective of making theTotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 a successful event and a great celebration of African football.”

This news is the latest setback for the competition which was originally due to take place this year but was pushed back due to Covid.

Last month, CAF also announced the postponement of World Cup qualifying matches due to take place in June, until November.

The 2020 African Women’s Cup of Nations was also cancelled and qualifiers for the 2022 tournament have been moved from this summer to the start of next year.

Cameroon is also in the midst of a brutal ongoing civil war that has raised doubts over whether the country should be hosting the event.

The tournament is slated to take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022 and feature 24 teams.

Algeria are the reigning champions following their 2019 success in Egypt.

