Keita played a full part in training on Friday, showing no ill effects of the adductor injury he suffered in the early stages of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final, first leg at Barcelona on May 1.

The injury ruled him out of the last month of Liverpool’s season, including the Champions League final, but Guinea took a gamble on his fitness and included him in their 23-man squad for the tournament.

Guinea, however, must do without winger Jose Kante, who picked up a knee injury in their last warm-up international against Egypt and will likely miss their opening two Group B matches, a spokesman said on Friday.