Getty Images

QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the Africa Cup of Nations?

QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the Africa Cup of Nations?
By Le Buzz

3 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Le Buzz

How good is your memory?

The Africa Cup of Nations is happening right now in Egypt and it's already been a tournament to remember.

Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Great goals, incredible misses and some stunning shocks: don't forgot you can catch every minute live on Eurosport.

But how well do you know the tournament?

Have a crack at our quiz below and see how many of the former winners you can name!