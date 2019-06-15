The Liverpool forward was booked in Senegal's 1-0 away win over Equatorial Guinea in November 2018 and appears to have picked up a caution against Madagascar in March, though the latter yellow card was not officially logged.

"The CAF [Confederation of African Football] has decided, so we will not linger," Cisse is quoted as saying by the BBC.

"His absence should not in any way bother us. Certainly the presence of Sadio is beneficial but without him we remain strong."

After facing Tanzania next Sunday, Senegal play Algeria on June 27 before completing their group stage campaign against Kenya on July 1.