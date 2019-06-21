The reasoning behind the potential boycott is a payment dispute, with Zimbabwe players and a team official anonymously revealing to The Associated Press that they are yet to be paid.

The squad refused to train on Thursday ahead of the tournament's opener, with reports suggesting the players demanding their payments ahead of the first match, as well as fees still owed from a tournament in May.

The news follows reports from Reuters that the Cameroon squad have refused to board their flight to Egypt amid a spat regarding bonus payments.

The reigning champions are set to start their tournament on Tuesday in a match against Guinea-Bissau, but the players did not appear for their flight on Thursday evening.

Zimbabwe are supposed to take part in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Egypt on Friday at 21:00 (BST) with all the action live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.