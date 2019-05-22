The country's all-time leading goalscorer announced his international retirement on Monday, a month before the start of the African Nations Cup, live on Eurosport.

But just 24 hours later, the former Sunderland striker has decided to accept his new role as general captain of the Black Stars.

Gyan wrote: "A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded.

"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah to help win the AFCON trophy."

News of his short-lived retirement followed shortly after he was removed by head coach Kwesi Appiah as the national team’s captain with Andre Ayew in line for the position in the tournament in Egypt.

Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

Prior to his U-turn, the striker said in a statement: “Upon consultation with my family and team, and as an active footballer and captain of the national team, if the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently,” he concluded

The 33-year-old has netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.

Gyan’s six World Cup goals is the most by an African player.

