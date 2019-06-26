A late header from Kenneth Omeruo gave Nigeria a 1-0 win over Guinea in Alexandria on Wednesday and maintained their 100 per cent record at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles struggled to break their opponents down for most of the game, with Simon Falette excelling for Guinea, and they had a clear game plan to target their opposition’s danger man Naby Keita.

The Liverpool midfielder, who was a doubt before the tournament due to injury, was forced off with just under 20 minutes left as he suffered the brunt of Nigeria’s physical assault.

Guinea were unable to rescue a point as they had done in their opener against Madagascar - and the National Elephants drop to third in Group B ahead of facing Burundi in their final match.

Nigeria, who face Madagascar in their final group game on Sunday, remain top and secure qualification to the next stage - the first team to make it through.

TALKING POINT

How can Guinea get the best out of Keita? After being a second-half substitute during the opening draw with Madagascar, he was deployed by Guinea boss Paul Put in a more advanced position than Jurgen Klopp prefers for Liverpool, and he failed to impact proceedings.

But is he fit enough? Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo did a good job of keeping him quiet before he was withdrawn for the final 20 minutes after several late challenges on him.

If Guinea are to reach the knockout stages, the National Elephants will need to have a re-think about how to get the best out of their talisman against Burundi on Sunday, should he indeed be passed fit.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria): The Leicester midfielder had a clear strategy of upsetting Keita's game in the first half, but he then began to become an increasingly influential figure on the ball.

Ndidi was central to Nigeira's efforts to break the deadlock, regaining possession and always seeking the right pass for the isolated Odion Ighalo. In a contest that promised plenty given the array of individual talent on show, it was perhaps only Ndidi who lived up to his billing.

PLAYER RATINGS

Nigeria: Akpeyi 6, Awaziem 7, Omeruo 7, Balogun 7, Aina 7, Ndidi 8, Etebo 7, Simon 7, Iwobi 6, Musa 6, Ighalo 6. Subs - Chukwueze 5, Onuachu n/a, Kalu n/a

Guinea: Kone 6, Sylla 7, Falette 7, Seka 7, Dyrestam 6, Diawara 6, Cisse 6, Traore 6, Keita 6, Kamano 6, Kaba 6. Subs - Bangoura 5, Koita 6, Sidibe 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2 - SAVE! It's a good start from Guinea as Daniel Akpeyi has to watch this shot from Ibrahima Cissé all the way. It's full of power but straight at him!

14 - CHANCE! The corner is fizzed in from Etebo, and it's half a chance for Ndidi as he leaps in front of Ibrahima Koné but glances his header a yard wide!

33 - WIDE! Nigeria break down the right with Musa waiting for Ighalo's cross in the middle, but he goes for goal himself and his shot from the angle is thudded into the side-netting! Poor decision-making from Ighalo.

61 - SAVE! Nigeria take it short to Alex Iwobi, who cuts onto his right foot and forces Kone into a fine save to his right!

73 - GOAL!!!!! Nigeria 1-0 Guinea. That is how you re-direct the pace from Simon's corner as Kenneth Omeruo rises to glance home the opener!

