LIVE

Benin - Cameroon

Africa Cup of Nations - 2 July 2019

Africa Cup of Nations – Follow the Football match between Benin and Cameroon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 2 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michel Dussuyer or Clarence Seedorf? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Benin and Cameroon? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Benin vs Cameroon. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

