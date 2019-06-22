LIVE

Congo DR - Uganda

Africa Cup of Nations - 22 June 2019

Africa Cup of Nations – Follow the Football match between Congo DR and Uganda live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 22 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Florent Ibengé or Sébastien Desabre? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Congo DR and Uganda? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Congo DR vs Uganda. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

