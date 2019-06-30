LIVE

Madagascar - Nigeria

Africa Cup of Nations - 30 June 2019

Africa Cup of Nations – Follow the Football match between Madagascar and Nigeria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nicolas Dupuis or Gernot Rohr? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Madagascar and Nigeria? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Madagascar vs Nigeria. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

