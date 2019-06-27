Tanzania took a surprise lead when Simon Msuwa tapped home after Kenya keeper Patrick Matasi made a fine save.

Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Olunga drew Kenya level when his quick thinking with a loose ball saw him produce an overhead kick but Tanzania levelled a minute later.

Captain Mbwana Samatta pounced on a ball that wasn’t cleared and took advantage of some slack defending to fire his team back ahead.

However Johanna Omolo brought Kenya level just after the hour when he glanced home a lovely header from a well-worked corner routine.

It looked set to play out for a draw but with ten minutes to go Olunga scored a dramatic winner with a low effort from the edge of the area.

Kenya go level with Senegal on three points in Group C to give them an excellent chance to qualify for the last 16.