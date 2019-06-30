Mohamed Salah scored a stunning 25-yard free-kick as hosts Egypt beat Uganda 2-0 and topped Group A with a perfect record of three victories.

The Pharoahs had been second-best and had done well to withstand a sustained spell of pressure when Salah drew the foul and then nonchalantly curled a sumptuous free-kick past Denis Onyango with 36 minutes on the clock.

It was the Liverpool talisman's second goal of the tournament and Aston Villa full-back Ahmed Elmohamady soon joined him on two with a well-taken strike from Ayman Ashraf's cross just before the interval.

Emmanuel Okwi spurned the best opportunity, but safe in the knowledge they had a place in the knockout stages for the first time in 41 years, manager Desabre will lose little sleep over this defeat.

Egypt qualify for the latter stages of the competition with nine points without conceding a goal and yet they haven't reached the heights expected of them...

TALKING POINT - Job done for Egypt, but questions remain unanswered

Salah's beautiful free-kick will steal the headlines but it shouldn't overshadow how poor Egypt were on the night. The hosts may have progressed to the knockout stages with a perfect record but manager Javier Aguirre admitted his side didn't play well in the opening two group games - and he won't be enthused with Sunday night's performance either. Uganda made the eight-time winners look distinctly average for large parts of the match. Aguirre will be particularly concerned by how easily his opponents opened up his defence, while the midfield provided little control. Make no mistake, Egypt will need to be much improved to secure a record ninth title.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ahmed El Mohamady (Egypt)

What a competition the Aston Villa full-back is having. He wasn't at his best defensively, but the 31-year-old continued to threaten offensively on the overlap and he smashed home his side's second to secure the victory.

PLAYER RATINGS

Egypt: El-Shenawy 7, A Elmohamady 8, Ashraf 7, B Elmohamady 6, Hegazy 6, Donga 6, Elneny 6, Trezeguet 6, Salah 6, Elsaid 6, Hassan N/A.. subs: Hamed 5, Mohsen 5, Gaber N/A.

Uganda: Onyango 6, Awany 6, Wasswa 6, Walusimbi 6, Wadada 5, Azira 5, Aucho 6, Kyambadde 6, Lumala 7, Miya 7, Okwi 6.. subs: Kizito N/A, Lwanga 5, Odongkara 5.

KEY MOMENTS

34' - DOUBLE SAVE! How are Uganda not leading? Lumala skips past Elmohamady on the left and selfishly strikes for goal. Al-Shenawi palms it away but Egypt can't clear their lines and Lumala's header is again parried by the Egyptian goalkeeper.

36' - GOAL! Uganda 0-1 Egypt: Completely against the run of play, Egypt lead! Salah wins a free-kick 25 yards out, which he takes himself. The wall doesn't jump and the talisman curls a lovely clean strike into the corner of the goal. The goalkeeper got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out!

45'+1 GOAL! Uganda 0-2 Egypt: El Mohamadi doubles Egypt's advantage with his second goal of the tournament. Ashraf's pull back narrowly evades Salah in the centre but it comes to the full-back on the edge of the penalty area and he powers it into the bottom corner.

75' - JUST WIDE! What a chance this is. Okwi runs 50 yards to latch onto a ball over the top, he beats the goalkeeper to the chase, lifts it over him but can only watch it agonisingly bounce a couple of inches wide of the post.

KEY STAT

Uganda's Farouk Miya made four key passes, more than any other player.