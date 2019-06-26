Getty Images

Salah finds the net as Egypt beat DR Congo to qualify for last 16

By Daniel Harris

1 hour agoUpdated 2 minutes ago

Africa Cup of Nations Group A, Cairo International Stadium – Egypt 2 (Elmohamady 25’, Salah 43’) DR Congo 0

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the 2019 AFCON as he netted during his country’s comfortable 2-0 win over DR Congo on Wednesday.

Salah struck just before the break with a fine finish with two defenders in front of him to double Egypt’s lead.

Earlier Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady had got Egypt on their way with a clever flicked finish from a loose ball in the box.

The result sees Egypt qualify for the next round and they are still yet to concede a goal.

More to follow…

