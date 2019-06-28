Morocco edge Ivory Coast to qualify for next round

Morocco beat Ivory Coast 1-0 on Friday to seal their qualification to the last 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The showdown between two of the pre-tournament favourites was hotly anticipated and it didn’t disappoint with plenty of positive attacking play.

The only goal of the game came through Youssef En-Nesyri as he calmly slotted home following some excellent work from Nordin Amrabat in the 23rd minute - enough to make it two wins from two for Morocco who have qualified for the knockout rounds with a game to spare, while Ivory Coast disappointed and have work to do to reach the latter stages.

Coach Hevre Renard, who guided Ivory Coast to AFCON glory in 2015, helped ensure Morocco were once again the curse of his former team, having knocked the Elephants out in the 2017 AFCON group stages, and then denied them a World Cup place a few months later with a 2-0 win in Abidjan.

That was as good as it got in the first half for Ivory Coast, with former Watford winger Amrabat dancing past plenty of challenges before threading it through for En-Nesyri to fire the opener.

Zaha remained on the bench as Ivory Coast offered little as an attacking threat, with Morocco missing plenty of chances to make the margin of victory more comfortable.

TALKING POINT

Zaha overlooked once more. The Crystal Palace forward has been a prominent figure in the madding world of football transfer rumours in recent days, but for his country, Zaha has remained very much on the periphery in Egypt. Starting on the bench for the second match in a row, with Kodjia ahead of him up front, Zaha was not even turned to as his side chased the game in vain, with Swansea striker Wilfried Bony coming on ahead of the forlorn forward. More to his omission than meets the eye?

Wilfried Zaha of Ivory Coast sitting on the substitutes benchGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Nordin Amrabat. Were Watford fans treated to such wing wizardry from Amrabat during his time in England? His trickery was there for all to see when setting up what proved to be the winner, and he remained a constant thorn in the Ivory Coast side, whipping in some excellent crosses for En-Nesyri all match.

Ivory Coast's midfielder Geoffrey Serey Die (L) vies for the ball with Morocco's forward Nordin Amrabat (R) during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group D football match between Morocco and Ivory Coast at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian capitalGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Morrocco: Bounou 7; Dirar 6, Benatia 7, Saïss 7, Hakimi 8; Belhanda 6, El Ahmadi 5; Amrabat 8, Ziyech 7, Belhanda 7; En-Nesyri 8... Subs: Mazraoui 6, Boufal 6.

Ivory Coast: Gbohouo 6; Aurier 6, Traoré 6, Kanon 6, Wonlo 6; Serey Die 6; Pépé 4, Seri 4, Gradel 5; Kodjia 5... Subs: Cornet 6, Bony 5, Bagayoko 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - OFF THE LINE! Almost the perfect start for Ivory Coast as Jonathan Kodja gets up highest, heads for goal, it beats the goalkeeper, but Wolves' Romain Saïss gets back to flick the head over the top off the line!

18’ - WIDE! Great effort from Youssef En-Nesyri at the near post, but the ball whistles just past the post and gets caught in the side netting. Half the ground thought it was in!

23’ - GOOOOOOOAAAALLLLLLL!!!!! Morrocco 1-0 Ivory Coast. Lovely finish from En-Nesyri as he gives the Atlas Lions the lead. All about the build-up play from former Watford defender Nordin Amrabat, who jinked past several challenges before slotting in En-Nesyri, with the striker finishing well into the bottom corner.

40’ - SAVE! Brilliant counter attack from Morocco, Hakimi threads it across for En-Nesyri, who shoots first time, but Gbohouo is down smartly to make a fine save.

42’ - SAVE! Straight down the other end, Serey Dié drills for the top corner, but Bono springs to his left, flings up a hand, and tips the effort over. Fine stop again.

92’ - CROSSBAR! Mbark Boussoufa, who has just come on, clips a lovely cross into the path of the onrushing Mazraoui at the back post, he looks odds-on to score, but sees his close-range effort cannon out off the crossbar.

KEY STAT

Hakim Ziyech completed three key passes, more than any other player on the pitch.