For players fortunate enough to experience it, taking part in a major international tournament is an incredibly proud moment and a career highlight. That feeling is only intensified when you’re more accustomed to life away from the spotlight in the lower leagues.

Suddenly transported into a very different and more demanding environment – asked to represent your country alongside elite footballers from some of the world’s biggest clubs – the contrast can be stark yet illuminating. It would be easy to feel out of place yet neither George Abbey nor Kwesi Appiah did. They were able to thrive as a result.

George Abbey had just finished his fourth season at third division Macclesfield Town when he was first informed that he had made the Nigeria squad, in the summer of 2003. They were competing in a four-team competition called the LG Cup and the Super Eagles’ manager, Christian Chukwu, was keen to try out some new players.

“I was in Nigeria on my summer vacation when I received my first national team call-up. It was surreal. I couldn't wait to get to camp,” says Abbey. “My debut was in the LG Cup in Abuja against Ghana. It was a dream come true for me.

" To put on the famous green and white strip was magical. We won the game and I was voted man of the match. I remember the fans chanting my name afterwards – it was unbelievable. "

“Like any unknown player, or a player not playing in one of the top leagues, you always have to prove yourself and take your chance when it comes. I was always confident in my ability if given the chance. Luckily the coach gave me the opportunity. To be fair we had a good group in that squad who made me feel at home right away.”

Abbey’s performances in the semi-final and the final, where Nigeria beat Cameroon 3-0, cemented his place in the manager’s plans for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which was just seven months away. When the squad was announced in January 2004, the right back took his place alongside Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and childhood friend Joseph Yobo amongst other star names.

Nigeria went into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy but were given a shock in their opening match. “We didn't get off to the best start losing to Morocco in our first game but it gave us the wake-up call we needed. We had a few words afterwards to make sure to eradicate any hint of complacency. We then went on to win our next two group games,” says Abbey, who was by now established as a regular starter.

Mohamed el Yaacoubi of Morocco fights for the ball against Nigeria's George Abbey during their African Nations Cup soccer match in Monastir, 180 kms south of [Tunis], January 27, 2004Reuters

South Africa and Benin were seen off on the way to the quarter-finals, where reigning champions Cameroon awaited. They were looking to make it three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations triumphs, having also won the tournament in 2000 and 2002, establishing themselves as the continent’s pre-eminent force. “The Cameroon game was massive. I think there was mutual respect from both teams due to the level of talent we both had. Samuel Eto’o was their major threat.”

Nigeria were playing well but went behind when Eto’o, who signed for Barcelona later that year, finished calmly. In injury time at the end of the first half, Okocha equalised with a trademark free kick, curled into the top corner from the edge of the box. The winner was scored by John Utaka to end Cameroon’s longstanding dominance.

Victory proved that Nigeria were serious contenders and made them favourites to lift the trophy. Hosts Tunisia, and a raucous home crowd, stood in their way of reaching the final. “That was the most hostile atmosphere I've ever played in, we had objects thrown at our team bus. They tried to intimidate us but weren't fazed, we were focused on winning the game. It was very cagey with either team not taking any risks,” recalls Abbey.

In terms of pressure and prestige, playing in front of more than 55,000 supporters at the Stade Olympique de Rades was a world away from the small crowds Abbey was accustomed to at Macclesfield’s Moss Rose, but he embraced the challenge. Of the handful of internationals he’d played, this was by far the biggest.

A tense game was ultimately defined by penalties. Kanu was clumsily felled in the box and Okocha stepped up to give his side the lead at the second attempt, after the referee ordered a retake. Khaled Badra then sent Vincent Enyeama the wrong way to equalise with just eight minutes remaining. The two teams meandered through extra time as tiredness and fear of defeat dominated proceedings.

Nigeria’s fate would be decided from the penalty spot and they weren’t quite clinical enough. Peter Odemwingie, who would go on to be best man at Abbey’s wedding, and the godfather to his son, was the guilty party. “Unfortunately the converted all of theirs and we didn't. I strongly believe we would have won the trophy if we had got to the final,” claims Abbey.

He remained involved with the national team after the tournament, but featured more sparingly in subsequent years. Missing out on the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations was particularly painful.

" I recall receiving the invitation. I was excited to join up with the squad only to find out my then manager at Port Vale had sent my invitation back to the Nigerian FA stating that I was injured when I was fully fit. That remains the biggest regret of my career. I still get angry to this day when I think of it. "

Although playing for his country provided Abbey with his happiest memories as a footballer, it didn’t transform his fortunes at club level quite as he’d hoped. He believed in his ability, and had interest from higher up the league pyramid, but never made it beyond League One with Crewe Alexandra and Port Vale.

Abbey retired from football in 2011, after a year playing in Cyprus, and now works as a personal trainer and fitness coach in Cheshire. His passion for Nigeria remains as strong as ever and he will be watching as a fan this summer.

"I think the current squad has a good chance in this year’s AFCON. They have a good blend of youth and experience. I'm excited to see how they get on. I hope they do us proud. We'll be cheering them on,” he says.

Of the 43 players from England called up to this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations, 15 play their football outside the Premier League. AFC Wimbledon’s Kwesi Appiah was one of those unfortunate to miss out on selection. He was born and grew up in London, the son of a Ghanaian father and an English mother.

Ghana's Kwesi Appiah celebrates with team mates after scoring against Guinea in their quarter-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations in Malabo February 1, 2015.Reuters

The striker has won seven caps for Ghana so far, the last coming in a friendly against Mauritania in March, where he scored the opening goal of a 3-1 win. It was a timely reminder of his ability after more than three years out of the squad, which started with a cruciate ligament injury sustained on international duty back in June 2015.

“If it hadn’t been for that I probably would have played quite a few more times for club and country. That’s a little bit frustrating but just recently I got recalled to the squad, which was amazing. To be a part of that group again was fantastic. Every time it’s a very proud moment and a huge honour.”

Appiah came through the ranks at Ebbsfleet United and soon earned a move into the Football League with Peterborough United. Unfortunately it didn’t go to plan and he found himself working full-time at a Transport for London call centre while trying to relaunch his career at Margate Town in the seventh tier.

“The importance behind that move was mainly for me to regain that enjoyment and that involvement every week on the pitch, doing what I love to do. At Peterborough I didn’t get that first team action I needed to keep striving. Leaving there, the emphasis was on me to find a team where I could develop and play my game with freedom. To just enjoy it again and have a smile on my face.”

It worked, and a record of 35 goals in 34 games for Margate sparked offers from far bigger clubs. Appiah signed for Crystal Palace, who were struggling in the Championship when he arrived. He played a handful of games as they conjured a shock promotion to the Premier League but was mostly out on loan in search of regular appearances.

His most productive spells were at Cambridge United, who he helped to escape the Conference during the 2013-14 season. Appiah then returned when they were in League Two and did enough to impress Ghana manager Avram Grant, earning a spot in the provisional 31-man squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

“It was slightly unexpected and a lot of people were questioning it at first. Initially the Ghanaian fans were a bit sceptical about why I was chosen. They’d never seen me play for the national team before so there were obviously questions about why they’d chosen this guy from League Two in England. But, to be honest with you, the excitement that was in my heart, and the passion I felt for my country, it didn’t trouble me whatsoever,” says Appiah.

" I was just buzzing to show these people what I’m about and when I got my opportunity I did that. I’m sure that anybody who was doubting me before I ended up playing for Ghana wouldn’t have after, so I managed to turn those opinions around. "

Appiah survived the cut and started Ghana’s first two games on the bench, itching to get his chance. He finally came on with 20 minutes left to save their tournament. Trailing 1-0 to South Africa in their final group game, the Black Stars were set to be eliminated when he was summoned to replace Jordan Ayew as part of a double substitution.

John Boye levelled the scores and Appiah had a shot pushed onto the post as Ghana went in search of the winner. It eventually arrived through his strike partner Andre Ayew to secure a vital win that saw them progress as group winners.

“When I came on, the whole tournament changed for me. I started every other game after that so that was a huge turning point. To wear the Black Stars shirt was just a hugely proud moment for me and my family. I wore it with honour.”

A thumping 3-0 win over Guinea in the quarter-finals gave Appiah his first international goal and the whole team great belief that they could end Ghana’s obsessive pursuit of a fifth Africa Cup of Nations crown, lifting the trophy for the first time since 1982. As a newcomer to the squad, simply focused on seizing his chance, Appiah wore his country’s rising expectations lightly.

“Winning that game gave us the momentum going forward, which we felt was just unstoppable. I didn’t feel any pressure. I didn’t really feel the significance of the fact that this was a quarter final and that if we won it we’d be two games away from the trophy. All that stuff didn’t occur to me,” says Appiah.

“I just couldn’t wait to put that shirt on and do the country proud. Whatever the reward was for that would come at the end. That’s probably what helped me be such a success at that tournament – just playing with that freedom, that desire and that passion.”

Another 3-0 win followed in the semi-finals. Appiah wasn’t on the scoresheet but did claim two assists. Equatorial Guinea were the opponents and on home soil their supporters did everything they could to intimidate the Ghana players. It made for an eye-opening, and sometimes scary, night. Appiah and the rest treated it as just another obstacle to overcome.

Ghana's Kwesi Appiah (L) challenges Equatorial Guinea's Ruben Belima during their 2015 African Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match in Malabo February 5, 2015Reuters

“Wow. That game was insane,” he says with a laugh. “That was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before on a football pitch in my life. We were getting shielded by police going down the tunnel at half time because fans were throwing bottles at us, and whatever else they could get their hands on.

“The game got interrupted. There were helicopters flying over the ground and fans running onto the pitch because they felt unsafe. Our bus got pelted with stuff on the way out too. It was a crazy atmosphere, and the strangest game I’ve ever been involved in, but we didn’t let it disturb our flow.”

The final beckoned. Ghana faced the Ivory Coast, who were captained by Yaya Toure. Neither side was able to break the deadlock throughout a competitive and closely-matched encounter. Appiah was withdrawn during extra-time as the prospect of penalties loomed. Despite missing their first two, the Ivory Coast eventually prevailed after 11 attempts each, veteran goalkeeper Boubacar Barry scoring the decider.

“The final was a little bit subdued just because of the way it went against what a lot of people probably thought were the favourites for the tournament. But we didn’t do ourselves any dishonour. We didn’t disgrace ourselves at all. I thought it was a very evenly fought final. We gave as much as we could in that game. Unfortunately it went down to penalties and we came off the wrong side of it,” recalls Appiah.

Ivory Coast's captain Yaya Toure raises the trophy after winning the African Nations Cup final soccer match against Ghana in Bata, February 8, 2015Reuters

“We were both just sort of assessing each other. Nobody was really over-committing or doing too much. Everyone was keeping their cards close to their chest. I remember it being a very cagey sort of game and then obviously the longer it goes on, the less that people even want to try to do anything risky. You can sense a little bit of nervousness around the place but it was still a beautiful occasion to be involved in.”

Losing to the Ivory Coast on penalties after a goalless draw made it an agonising repeat of the 1992 final for a heartbroken Ghana. To come so close and miss out at the last was understandably devastating for those involved but Appiah still reflects on the journey with immense satisfaction and fondness. It leaves him hopeful for the future too.

“At home, I’ve got the shirt on the wall with the medal inside and pictures on it,” he says. “Every day I look at it and know that that was a big period in my career, and a hugely important one too. I’ve got that as a memory and a reminder every day. That fills me with a lot of good feeling and I do know that Ghana are going to take this trophy home. It’s only a matter of time.”