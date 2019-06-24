The Warm-Up: VAR remains a rampaging shambles of an absolute joke

MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

VAR is ruining football

Some of the Cameroon players did not cover themselves in glory during their Women's World Cup defeat to England. Phil Neville did not hold back with his post-match comments.

"I am completely and utterly ashamed of the opposition," Neville said.

"When I started in management, I think it was Arsene Wenger that told me: The team mirror the manager.

" If that was my team - and it will never be any of my players - they would never play for England again, with that kind of behaviour. "

"At times, we probably didn't know whether the game would continue. It didn't feel like football. It was a good win but that wasn't a World Cup last-16 tie in terms of behaviour that I want to see from footballers.

"This is going out worldwide. I didn't enjoy it, the players didn't enjoy it. My players kept their concentration fantastically, but those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it's not right.

"My daughter wants to be a footballer and if she watches that she will think: 'No, I want to play netball.'"

Fair enough-ish. The Cameroon disappointment was understandable but the way they manifested said disappointment was unacceptable. That should be dealt with accordingly by the authorities. What also needs addressing, though, is the complete and utter rampaging shambles that is VAR. It needs throwing in the bin and then setting on fire. It's an experiment that has failed. It is not suited to football. It was sold as a method by which errors could be eradicated. Nonsense.

To be fair, the offside decisions were correct during England's 3-0 win - but still caused all manner of trouble. What is the point of it when it wrecks that much havoc when it gets things right? Absolutely none at all. Let's get back to the point where the referee's decision is final. VAR is FIFA just passively-aggressively micro-managing referees from distance.

It is still throwing up errors. How on earth was Alexandra Takounda not sent off for a potential leg-breaker on Steph Houghton once it was referred to VAR late on?

IT DOES NOT WORK. Sack it off.

Get your hard-earned finances on Argentina to win the Copa America

The Warm-Up is ever the optimist, so, while Argentina still look utterly toilet at football, the Warm-Up is throwing its weight behind the yet-to-exist 'Argentina are going to win the Copa' bandwagon. The reason? Well, they have the best player to ever kick a ball in Lionel Messi, and the rest of those clowns can only hold him back for so long.

Anyway, they are through to the quarter-finals after a 2-0 win against Qatar. Yes Qatar. Anyway, Messi might finally lift an international trophy for La Albiceleste but there might be no one there to watch it as the pricing of tickets at the tournament has been an utter disgrace.

Some bog standard in the stand tickets - so not corporate - have been priced at £120 a pop, or over half an average Brazilian monthly salary. Who makes these decisions? Scandalous!

AFCON is where it is at

The newly expanded AFCON is well and truly producing the business this year. The increase to 24 teams has not lowered the quality, and the matches thus far have produced some fine individual moments. Take for example this absolute biff from Krepin Diatta for Senegal during their 2-0 win against Tanzania. Glorious scenes.

The tournament has been the perfect marriage of exceptional players with an engaged, involved crowd and is a lesson to FIFA, CONMEBOL and UEFA on how to organise a tournament that is fan-focused.

To the Warm-Up's eye, Senegal have been the most impressive of the favourites thus far but Egypt, Morocco and Algeria are all firmly in the mix. While two of the continent's traditional big hitters the Ivory Coast and South Africa go head-to-head on Monday.

HERO

The social media admin who put this piece of genius together.

Deeeeece.

ZERO

Jesse Lingard had been on this planet for 27 years and in that time has failed to realise that walking about shouting beans three times in a row is not a good look.

RETRO CORNER

It was Zinedine Zidane's birthday yesterday but the Warm-Up's a big deal so doesn't do weekends.

Hence this is a day late. Enjoy it anyway.

COMING UP

It is only more AFCON to get straight in those veins, with Ivory Coast v South Africa, Tunisia v Angola and Mali v Mauritania - all on Eurosport 2.

Nick Miller will be in the Warm-up driving seat on the morrow.