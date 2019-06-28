Watch the Africa Cup of Nations live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Diadie Samassekou put Mali ahead on the hour with an inswinging corner which Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassan tried to catch but, possibly caught out by a gust of wind, he allowed the ball to slip through his hands and into the net.

Video - Highlights - Mali and Tunisia share points after entertaining clash 02:06

Khazri levelled 10 minutes later when his free kick took a wicked deflection off a player in the Malian wall and completely wrong-footed goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Tunisia's second straight 1-1 draw left them with two points in Group E while Mali have four after beating Mauritania in their opening game.