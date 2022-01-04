Group A

Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Ethiopia

Sunday 9 January

Cameroon v Burkina Faso,

Ethiopia v Cape Verde

Thursday 13 January

Cameroon v Ethiopia

Cape Verde v Burkina Faso

Monday 17 January

Burkina Faso v Ethiopia

Cape Verde v Cameroon

Home advantage sees Cameroon not just as favourites to emerge from their group in top spot but also among the frontrunners to take the big prize come February.

Although perhaps not the powerhouse of years gone by, the likes of Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Napoli’s on-loan Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are the standout names in an indomitable Lions team determined to impress in front of their own supporters.

They kick off their campaign against Burkina Faso who narrowly missed out on a chance to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar despite pushing Algeria all their way in their group. Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore and Standard Liege striker Abdoul Tapsoba will be the key men for the surprise 2013 finalists.

Cape Verde have made great strides in African football over the past decade having reached the quarter finals in their first appearance in 2013 followed by a narrow group stage exit two years later.

Although they missed the last two editions of the tournament, they head to Cameroon with confidence off the back of a strong World Cup qualifying campaign that saw them only miss out on a playoff place to Nigeria by a two points following a draw between the two sides in the decisive group game.

The tiny Island nation, whose policy of famously drawing on players of the country’s diaspora throughout Europe, will look to punch above it’s weight yet again.

Despite being one of the founder members of CAF and the tournament itself back in the 1950s, as well as lifting the trophy in 1962, Ethiopia have struggled on the football pitch for decades with this year set to be just their second tournament appearance for 40 years.

The team of mostly domestic based players aren’t expected to make great waves in the competition but a recent surprise 1-1 draw with Ghana during the World Cup qualifying campaign suggests they should not be taken lightly by their supposedly more superior opponents.

Squads

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Simon Omossola (AS Vita Club, DR Congo), Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece), Andre Onana (Ajax, Netherlands).

Defenders: Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union, USA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), JC Castelletto (Nantes, France), Harold Moukoudi (St Etienne, France), Enzo Ebosse (Angers, France), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA).

Midfielders: Jean Onana Junior (Bordeaux, France), Malong Kunde (Olympiakos, Greece), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy), Samuel Gouet Oum (Mechelen, Belgium), Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough, England), Yvan Neyou (St Etienne, France).

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Lens, France), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenua, China), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich, Germany), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon, France), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nasr, Saudi Arabia), Clinton Njie (Dinamo Moscow, Russia).

Burkina Faso

Ethiopia

Goalkeepers: Teklemariam Shanko (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia), Fasil Gebremichael (Bahir Dar Ketema, Ethiopia), Jemal Tassew (Adama Ketema, Ethiopia).

Defenders: Asrat Tunjo (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Suleiman Hamid (St George, Ethiopia), Remedan Yesouf (Wolkite K, Ethiopia), Desta Yohannes (Adama K, Ethiopia), Aschalew Tamene (Fasil K, Ethiopia), Yared Bayeh (Fasil K, Ethiopia), Mignot Debebe (St George, Ethiopia), Menaf Awol (Bahir Dar K, Ethiopia).

Midfielders: Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Gatuoch Panom (St George, Ethiopia), Shemeles Bekele (El Gouna, Egypt), Mesoud Mohammed (Jimma AJ, Ethiopia), Fitsum Alemu (Bahir Dar K, Ethiopia), Firew Solomon (Sidama Coffee, Ethiopia), Bezabeh Meleyou (Fasil K, Ethiopia).

Forwards: Abubeker Nassir (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Getaneh Kebede (Wolkite K, Ethiopia), Amanuel Gebremichael (St George, Ethiopia), Shemeket Gugsa (Fasil K, Ethiopia), Mujib Kassim (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Mesfin Taffese (Hawassa K, Ethiopia), Dawa Hotessa (Adama K, Ethiopia).

Cape Verde

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Marcio da Rosa (Montalegre, Portugal), Keven Ramos (Mindelese, Cape Verde), Elber Evora (AEL Limassol, Cyprus).

Defenders: Stopira (Fehervar, Hungary), Steven Fortes (Oostende, Belgium), Jeffry Fortes (De Graafschap, Netherlands), Steve Furtado (Beroe, Bulgaria), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers, Republic of Ireland), Joao Paulo Fernandes (Feirense, Portugal), Diney Borges (AS Far, Morocco), Ponck (Istanbul Basaksehir, Turkey), Dylan Tavares (Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland), Delmiro Nascimento (Aris Limassol, Cyprus).

Midfielders: Kenny Rocha (Oostende, Belgium), Nuno Borges (Casa Pia, Portugal), Patrick Andrade (Qarabag, Azerbaijan), Jamiro Monteior (Philadelphia Union, USA), Nenass (Aalesund, Norway), Marco Soares (Arouca, Portugal).

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr, UAE), Willy Semedo (Pafos, Cyprus), Gilson Tavares (Estoril-Praia, Portugal), Willis Furtado (FK Jerv, Norway), Julio Tavares (Al Faisaly, Saudi Arabia), Garry Rodrigues (Olympiakos, Greece), Lisandro Semedo (Fortuna Sittard, Netherlands), Djaniny Semedo (Trabzonsport, Turkey).

