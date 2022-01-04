Africa’s premier International cup competition the Africa Cup of Nations is set to begin as the continent's best teams and players go head-to-head to see who will come out on top.

This year signals the 33rd edition of the tournament which began in 1957 and nominally takes place every two years with rare exceptions.

The first tournament, held in Sudan, featured just three teams with Egypt beating Ethiopia in the final having earlier overcome the hosts.

Over the years, the tournament has continued to grow and expand with this year’s event featuring 24 teams in total.

Algeria are the reigning champions having beaten Senegal 1-0 in the 2019 final in Egypt.

When is the Africa Cup of Nations?

The tournament begins on Sunday January 9 with the final taking place on Sunday February 6.

Where is it being held?

This year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Cameroon. However, this wasn’t always the case as the west African nation were originally due to host the 2019 tournament before being replaced by Egypt due to delays in preparation and therefore handed the 2021 event instead.

Ivory Coast, who were originally slated for 2021 will now take on hosting duties for 2023.

This year's final will be held at the 60,000 seater Olembe Stadium in Yaounde

Why now?

We’ve been through this! Like most other tournaments and events scheduled for 2020 and 2021, the global coronavirus pandemic forced everything to be delayed by a year.

Yes, but why now, in the middle of the traditional European season?

The Africa Cup of Nations has frequently been held around this time of year for reasons including climate conditions and the timing of the African club football seasons.

CAF, African football’s governing body, has actually agreed to try and move the tournament to the European summer – as seen in Egypt in 2019 – but it wasn’t possible this year.

The next competition is currently scheduled for June-July of 2023.

Format

There are six groups of four teams who play each other once. The top two from each group automatically progress to the last 16 knockout stage.

They will be joined by the four best third-placed teams with the bottom six teams in each group and the two third place teams with the worst records being eliminated.

Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez and his teammates celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Final football match between Senegal and Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo on July 19, 2019. Image credit: Getty Images

Schedule

Sunday January 9

Group A : Cameron vs Burkina Faso, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

: Cameron vs Burkina Faso, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde Group A: Ethiopia vs Cape Verde, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Monday January 10

Group B : Senegal vs Zimbabwe, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

: Senegal vs Zimbabwe, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam Group B : Guinea vs Malawi, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

: Guinea vs Malawi, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam Group C : Morocco vs Ghana, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Morocco vs Ghana, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C: Comoros vs Gabon, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Tuesday January 11

Group E : Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 1pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Algeria vs Sierra Leone, 1pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Group D : Nigeria vs Egypt, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

: Nigeria vs Egypt, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua Group D: Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Wednesday January 12

Group F : Tunisia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Tunisia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group F : Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Mauritania vs Gambia, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Thursday January 13

Group A : Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

: Cameroon vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde Group A: Cape Verde vs Burkina Faso, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde)

Friday January 14

Group B : Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

: Senegal vs Guinea, 1pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) Group B : Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam)

: Malawi vs Zimbabwe, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam) Group C : Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Morocco vs Comoros, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C: Gabon vs Ghana, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Saturday January 15

Group D : Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

: Nigeria vs Sudan, 4pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Sunday January 16

Group F : Gambia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Gambia vs Mali, 1pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group E : Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Group F : Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Tunisia vs Mauritania, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group E: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Monday January 17

Group A : Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

: Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam Group A: Cape Verde vs Cameroon, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Tuesday January 18

Group B : Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

: Malawi vs Senegal, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam Group B : Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Zimbabwe vs Guinea, 4pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C : Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Gabon vs Morocco, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group C: Ghana vs Comoros, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Wednesday January 19

Group D : Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

: Egypt vs Sudan, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde Group D: Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Thursday January 20

Group E : Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Group E : Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Sierra Leone vs Equatorial Guinea, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group F : Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

: Gambia vs Tunisia, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe Group F: Mali vs Mauritania, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Round-of-16 fixtures and results

Sunday January 23

Group A runner-up vs Group C runner-up, 4pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Group D winner vs Group B/E/F third-place, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Monday January 24

Group B runner-up vs Group F runner-up, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group A winner vs Group C/D/E third-place, 7pm Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Tuesday January 25

Group B winner vs Group A/C/D third-place, 4pm, Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam

Group C winner vs Group A/B/F third-place, 7pm, Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde

Wednesday January 26

Group E winner vs Group D runner-up, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 7pm, Limbe Stadium, Limbe

Quarter-final fixtures and results

Saturday January 29

Quarter-final 1 : Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

: Round-of-16 game 4 winner vs Round-of-16 game 3 winner, 4pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala Quarter-final 2: Round-of-16 game 1 winner vs Round-of-16 game 2 winner, 7pm, Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Sunday January 30

Quarter-final 3 : Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

: Round-of-16 game 7 winner vs Round-of-16 game 6 winner, 4pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde Quarter-final 4: Round-of-16 game 5 winner vs Round-of-16 game 8 winner, 7pm

Semi-finals

Wednesday February 2

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 1 winner vs Quarter-final 4 winner, 7pm, Japoma Stadium, Douala

Thursday February 3

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

Third-place match

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 loser vs Semi-final 2 loser, 4pm (Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde) - Live on Sky Sports

Final

Sunday February 6

Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner, 7pm, Olembe Stadium, Yaounde

