A sensational free-kick from Achraf Hakimi lifted Morocco to a 2-1 win over Malawi and into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Malawi’s Gabadinho Mhango gave his nation a shock lead in the first half with arguably the goal of the tournament from 35-yards out, but a thumping header from Youssef El Nesyri and Hakimi’s set-piece booked Morocco’s place in the last eight.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side, considered one of the favourites to win the tournament, will play Ivory Coast or Egypt in the next round.

Morocco began the game firmly on the front foot and were piling numbers forward from the first whistle, but Mhango stunned the Atlas Lions with a goal of the year contender in the seventh minute.

The 29-year-old Orlando Pirates striker picked the ball up near the halfway line before he fired a vicious curling strike beyond the helpless Yassine Bounou in goal for his third goal of the tournament.

Mhango came close to scoring again in the 22nd minute as he broke behind the Morocco defence, but he dragged his low strike just wide.

After Watford midfielder Imran Louza hit the bar 10 minutes later, Malawi goalkeeper Charles Thomu was extremely busy. He made great diving saves to deny Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal from close range.

But on the stroke of half-time Morocco got a deserved equaliser through En Nesyri, powerfully heading in a fine Selim Amallah cross at the far post.

Morocco continued to push for a winner in the second half and they got it in stunning fashion in the 70th minute as Hakimi curled his sublime free-kick into the top corner.

TALKING POINT – Mhango's goal was perfection

It was a goal that will be played in highlight reels for years to come. From seemingly nothing, Mhango gave his country one of their greatest footballing moments.

Mhango scored three of Malawi's goals in the tournament and he may well secure a move to a bigger club off the back of a fantastic campaign.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Achraf Hakimi

As is usually the case with Morocco, Hakimi was their star player.

Stationed high up the right flank, he constantly caused Gomezgani Chirwa problems and his game-changing free-kick was superbly taken.

PLAYER RATINGS

Morocco: Bounou (5), Hakimi (7), Aguerd (6), Saiss (5), Masina (5), Louza (5), Amallah (5), Amrabat (5) , Boufal (6), El Kaabi (5), En Nesyri (7)

Subs: Mmaee (6), Barkok (N/A), El Haddadi (N/A), Aboukhlal (N/A)

Malawi: Thomu (8), Sanudi (5), Chaziya (6), Chembezi (6), Chirwa (6), Mhone (5), Banda (5), Idana (6), Madinga (7), Mhango (7), Muyaba (6)

Subs: Phiri Junior (6), Mbulu (6), Fodya (N/A), Davie (N/A) Ngalande (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

7' - WHAT A GOAL!!! MHANGO SCORES A SCREAMER! A goal created from absolutely nothing! Mhango turns and shoots from 35-yards out and unleashes a vicious curling effort beyond Bounou into the top corner! Malawi are in front! Do we have an upset on our hands?

20' - GREAT CHANCE FOR EN NESYRI! Morocco's best chance of the game so far. Hakimi on the overlap drills a low cross into the box, after two deflections it comes to En Nesyri who has to stretch to get a shot away, but he cannot direct it on goal as it rolls just past Thomu's right post.

22' - SO CLOSE FROM MHANGO! Mhango comes so close to getting another! From deep Mhone picks out the forward and he finds him with a pinpoint pass behind the Morocco defence. Mhango aims for the bottom corner but his effort skids just wide! Mhango is looking extremely dangerous. His pace is frightening Morocco!

40' - WHAT A SAVE! Hakimi looks for the bottom corner, it takes a wicked deflection off Chembezi's right boot and it looks destined for the goal, but Thomu tips it onto the post! It's a dangerous strike but it's an even better save!

45' - GOAL! EN NESYRI EQUALISES FOR MOROCCO! It had been coming. Amallah's cross from the left finds En Nesyri and he heads in from point-blank range and we are level.

69' - GOAL! HAKIMI SCORES A STUNNING FREE-KICK! What a fantastic goal from the PSG right back! It is perfection. He curls his second goal of the tournament right into the top corner beyond Thomu. A special goal from a special player.

KEY STATS

