Guinea-Bissau were left to rue a late missed penalty as Sudan held on for a 0-0 draw in Group D action at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pele's effort from 12 yards was kept out by Sudan stopper Ali Abdalla, before Toni Silva struck the bar on the follow-up as Sudan survived.

Ad

Joseph Mendes had also earlier struck the woodwork with a header for the west Africans, but a resolute Sudan secured a stalemate and a valuable point in a competitive group.

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification Mane scores as Senegal qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals 16/11/2020 AT 12:45

With two of African football's heavyweights in the group, Guinea-Bissau could ill-afford anything other than a win against an inconsistent Sudan side.

They had the better of much of the fixture at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, but were unable to beat a well-structured defence and Abdalla.

The goalkeeper was ruled to have fouled Steve Ambri inside the box less than ten minutes from time, but dusted himself off to dive decisively and deny Monaco midfielder Pele.

Next on the agenda for Guinea-Bissau is a crucial encounter with Egypt on Saturday 15 January, which will follow Sudan's fixture against Nigeria.

Africa Cup of Nations Benin, Guinea Bissau complete hat-trick of goalless draws 29/06/2019 AT 22:10