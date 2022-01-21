The Africa Cup of Nations last-16 line-up is complete following an eventful first round group stage.

Despite something of a slow start, the tournament eventually sparked into life with a flurry of great goals, unforgettable incidents and major shocks – not least the exits of Ghana and holders Algeria

With eight teams heading home, there will be no second chances as we enter the knockout stages.

Let’s look at how the teams line up.

Burkina Faso v Gabon

Despite an opening day defeat to Cameroon, 2013 finalists Burkina Faso advanced from the group stage in second place after picking up 4 points from their next two matches.

They face a Gabon side who have performed admirably to finish runners up in Group B despite the loss of captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to health issues.

Nigeria v Tunisia

Three wins from three have put the Super Eagles in a commanding position in the tournament with nobody wanting to face a side that had actually come into the competition in something of a state of disarray.

However, off-field issues have been put to one side and a team packed with talent will hope to overcome a Tunisia team who in fact lost twice in their group but do have a 4-0 win against Mauritania to their name - the biggest margin of victory in the competition so far.

Senegal v Cape Verde

They will need to step up their game against a Cape Verde side very capable of causing a shock.

Mali v Equatorial Guinea

Mali and star striker Ibrahima Kone will be looking to build on their impressive group-topping displays so far when they face off against a team few would have backed to progress from the first round in Equatorial Guinea.

However, after the upstarts picked a sensational win over holders Algeria before beating Sierra Leone to book a rightfully deserved place in the knock-outs, they will look to continue their unlikely run in the competition.

Guinea v Gambia

Despite reaching the second round, Guinea will not be best pleased with their defeat in their final group match against minnows Zimbabwe and face another potential banana skin in the form of Gambia.

Playing in their first ever AFCON, the new boys were unbeaten in their three group games and even managed a dramatic late win over Tunisia in their final game to set up this intriguing clash with their west African neighbours.

Cameroon v Comoros

The hosts came through their group relatively unscathed and on paper will be happy to have been drawn against the tournament debutants from the small island nation.

However, they would be unwise to take things for granted following a stunning 3-2 victory over Ghana which saw Comoros qualify at the Black Stars’ expense.

Comoros' players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the Group C Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ghana and Comoros at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 18, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Ivory Coast v Egypt

They face an Egypt side that is steadily improving in what could be another thrilling game between two sides who believe they can win the tournament.

Morocco v Malawi

The Atlas Lions seem to be quietly going about their business in the competition and will have been happy to come out on top of the group featuring Ghana, Gabon and the surprise package Comoros.

They face another one of the tournament underdogs in Malawi who will be boosted by the 0-0 draw they managed against Senegal in their final group game.

Full last-16 line-up

Burkina Faso v Gabon - 23 January 16:00

Nigeria v Tunisia - 23 January 19:00

Guinea v Gambia - 24 January 16:00

Cameroon v Comoros - 24 January 19:00

Senegal v Cape Verde - 25 January 16:00

Morocco v Malawi - 25 January 19:00

Ivory Coast v Egypt - 26 January 16:00

Mali v Equatorial Guinea - 26 January 19:00

